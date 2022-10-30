Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Rina Sawayama, Rhianna, Adele, Harry Styles and Alex the Astronaut.

A dash of scariness for Halloween, a float down a lake, an epic return, a strange fish-man tale, and a trip back to childhood.

Rina Sawayama – Frankenstein

Just in time for Halloween Rina Sawayama shares the track Frankenstein from her latest album Hold the Girl.

Adele – I Drink Wine

Adele’s fourth album 30 topped the charts when it was released, but none of the singles have had a full video until now. Adele’s shared an epic clip that sees her floating down an idyllic river.

Rhianna – Lift Me Up

There was a period when mew music from Rhianna came thick and fast. Between 2005 and 2012 she put out an album every single year. Her last album was 2016’s Anti – and since then she’s not put out much music at all.

Now she returns with a powerful and soulful tune that features on the soundtrack to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Expect a big return from Rhianna in 2023, she’s book to perform at the US Superbowl in February.

Harry Styles- Music for a Sushi Restaurant

This jazzy track opens up Harry Styles’ most recent album Harry House and it’s also been featured in advertisements for Apple Music.

The inspiration for the song came when Harry and his entourage were in a sushi restaurant and a track from his previous record came on. HIs manger commented that it seemed unusual “music for a sushi restaurant”.

The video sees Styles transformed into a party-starting sea creature who may be heading to a dire end in the kitchen.

Alex the Astronaut – South London

This tune has been a fan-favourite at Alex’s live shows and now it’s got a video thanks to the musician’s childhood friend Jessica Vincenza Lang. Young actors portray Alex and her sister Sophie as the song reminisces about childhood.

OIP Staff

