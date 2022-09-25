Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five fresh new tunes to check out.

A new cut from Aussie artist Jesswar, plus a rework of a Kylie Minogue classic, a collaboration from Brandy and Mariah Carey, a homage to Belinda Carlisle, and a few tunes to take you to the dancefloor.

Jesswar – Waves

Jesswar has shared their long-awaited forthcoming debut mixtape, Life’s Short, Live Big. From it comes the new track Waves.

“I wrote this at a time in my life where I was working myself down to the bone and pondering life. These verses feel like a dairy page for me, I used this track as therapy to get all my thoughts out and translate it into music. I felt I was riding the waves of life,” says Jesswar of the track.

Joy Orbison x Overmono – Blind Date

Joy Orbison and Overmono, come together once again to release brand-new single Blind Date. Joy Orbison has been dropping the track at various European summer festivals and fans are joyful it’s now been given a proper release.

Mariah Carey featuring Brandy – The Roof (When I Feel the Need)

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Butterfly album and has shared a new version of one of the singles from the album. The new take on The Roof is a collaboration with Brandy.

Flash 89 – Dance With Me



Adelaide-bred DJ and producer Flash 89 has cemented himself as one of house music’s emerging new breed. His latest offering is a reworking the Kylie Minogue classic Slow, spinning the brooding original into a dancefloor ready tech-house track titled Dance With Me.

IF you’re after a different take on the tune take a listen to Tricky’s cover of the song from his album Knowle West Boy.

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Toronto indie-rock outfit Alvvays are set to release their new album Blue Rev next month. Their latest single is described as a homage to The Go-Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle. Clocking in at a speedy 2:46 the short and sharp tunes in a beautiful slice if indie-pop perfection.

