Five series to binge watch over a long weekend

A few days break is a great time to catch up on some recent TV series that you’ve missed out. Here’s five shows that are perfect for binge watching over a long weekend.

Whether you’re after some drama, romance, comedy, nostalgia or intrigue we’ve got you covered.

Here’s five series that are worth watching in one go, get some drinks and popcorn.

Heartstopper

There are three seasons of Heartstopper available on Netflix, and the show has received huge accolades for being a sweet and adorable gay teen romance.

It’s based on the graphic novel series by Alice Osman and many of the actors in the series have quickly developed successful careers on both stage and screen.

The show is about the romance between Charlie, who is one of the few kids at his school who has shared that he’s gay, and Nick – who is the captain of the rugby team.

24 episodes – available on Netflix.

Noah Wyle in The Pitt.

The Pitt

The first season of this new series has just aired on Foxtel. The 15-episode series was released week by week, but njmow you can watch the whole shebang in one go.

Initially the producers explored bringing back classic 90s series E.R. but when negotiations over the rights broke down, they opted to create a whole new show. While the earlier series starred Noah Wyle playing an Emergency Room doctor in Chicago, this series is Noah Wyle playing an Emergency Room doctor in Pittsburg.

The entire series covers a single shirt in the emergency room; each episode is one hour in the medics’ action-packed day – and there’s a lot going on. There’s been so many medical shows, but this one is the cream of the crop, and it’s filled with distinctive and memorable characters.

A second series has already been given a green light.

15 episodes – available on Foxtel and HBO Max.

Adolescence has caught the world’s attention.

Adolescence

This Netflix series has been a worldwide sensation, and while it’s only four episodes long – it’s a hugely emotional journey.

Each episode of the show is filmed in a single camera take, which must have made the actors really nervous about getting a line wrong in the fiftieth minute of an hour-long show. Despite the technical and performance marvel of the series, it’s really the story and acting that is getting all the praise.

A family’s life is thrown into disarray when armed police raid their home at dawn. At first the parents think the police have got the wrong address, but they haven’t, they’re here to arrest the coupe’s thirteen-year-old son over a violent murder.

4 episodes – catch the show on Netflix.

The further adventures of Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda.

And Just Like That…

If you’ve never got onboard this series, a sequel to the hugely popular Sex and the City now is a good time to catch up ahead of the third season’s arrival.

Sex and the City followed the adventures of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha as they searched for love and relationships in NYC. Now three quarters of the cast return and pick up their lives when their all married, some with children, and new challenges to face.

It’s scary to think that the character are now the same age as the Rose, Dorothy and Blanche at the start of The Golden Girls, but they’re being fifty and fabulous. There’s some familiar faces, but also lots of new characters, although a few are really annoying – but that’s life we all know annoying people.

21 episodes. Catch the series on HBO Max.

The Newsreader.

The Newsreader

Over three series this 80s set show follows the ambitions, dreams and stumbles of a team of people working in television news.

There’s up and coming reporter Dale Jennings who wants to get behind the news desk, ice queen Helen Norville who struggles to keep her volatile temper in check, scheming producer Lindsay Cunningham and news stalwart Geoff Walters.

What makes this show intriguing in the backdrop of news events that take you back to the 1980s, and the fashion and style of the era too!

18 episodes, find it on ABC iView.