‘Flash Bang’ is coming to new Northbridge venue The Royale Theatre

Flash Bang – An explosive new cabaret show is coming to Northbridge’s newest venue – The Royale Theatre.

Presented by Sugar Blue Burlesque, Flash Bang will feature burlesque, drag, music, circus, dance and promises more than a few surprises. It’s described as a rollercoaster of high-octane entertainment.

Hosted by Perth Burlesque icon MC Sugar Du Joure (pictured above), the spectacular cast includes Perth Drag royalty Alexas Armstrong (pictured below), ‘the oriental stunner’ – Chloe the Cocaine and KPop dance crew Diversity Station.

Plus soul singer Odette Mercy, Drag artist Serenity Von Varda (pictured below), burlesque performer Tangerine Scream, hand balancer Matthew Pope, Sugar Blue Burlesque artists Lucy Lovegun and Kitty Litté ur as well as a huge group performance from the Sugar Blue Burlesque Academy dancers are also on the bill.

Sugar Blue Burlesque’s Director, Melanie Piantoni said the collective was excited about the new ‘one night only’ event.

“We are so excited to launch our new show Flash Bang in such an incredible new venue for one night only. Whether you’re a burlesque aficionado or new to the sparkling realm of cabaret, this is the show for you.”

Flash Bang is presented on Friday 3rd September 2021, 7:40pm doors for a 8pm start at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale, 12 Lake Street Northbridge. Get tickets now.

