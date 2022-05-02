Florence and the Machine announce new album and tour

British band Florence and the Machine will tour Australia in 2023 and their bringing King Princess as a special guest for all shows. The band’s new album Dance Fever will be released on Friday 13th May.

The band’s Australian and New Zealand tour will take place in March 2023 and will see them playing Arena shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday 4 March and then head to the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday 8 March; Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Monday 13 March; Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday 17 March; and Auckland’s Spark Arena on Tuesday 21 March.

Tickets are on sale to the general public from Friday 6th May.

The tour is in support of the band’s fifth studio album Dance Fever which is released on Friday 13th May, and features recent single releases My Love, King, Heaven is Here and Free.

Dance Fever was recorded predominantly in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world’s reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown – clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness – and the hope of reunions to come.

The band made a big impact with their debut album Lungs which was released in 2009, they followed this up with 2011’s Ceremonials, 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, and 2018’s High as Hope.

King Princess to open all shows

Supporting Florence + The Machine is American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus), who will open at each of the Australian and New Zealand shows.

Her debut EP Make My Bed was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 in the Official New Zealand Music Chart. The debut single off the EP titled 1950 peaked at #25 in the ARIA Charts and is certified 2x ARIA Platinum, while the second release Talia is certified ARIA Gold.

In 2019 King Princess released her debut studio album Cheap Queen featuring title track Cheap Queen and Prophet, which both peaked at #17 on the Official New Zealand Music Chart. Having already released new standout tracks Little Brother and ‘For My Friends, her newest album is due later this year.

OIP Staff, Images: Autum de Wilde (Florence and the Machine), Collier Schorr (King Princess)

