Foreign Minister Penny Wong weds long-term partner Sophie Allouache

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has released a short statement confirming she had tied the knot with long-term partner Sophie Allouache.

On Facebook Senator Wong said she was “delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us”, while a picture posted to Instagram showed the happy couple.

The wedding ceremony was held at a South Australian vineyard with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancé Jody Haydon in attendance alongside many Labor colleagues. Thye couple’s daughters, 12-year-old Alexandra and 8-year-old Hannah served as flower girls for the event.

Senator Wong’s reaction to the result of the 2017 postal survey on marriage equality is one of the most memorable images of Australia’s long fight for same-sex marriage.

The couple have been together for almost 20 years but keep details of their lives very private. They did not publicly announce their engagement, and Senator Wong’s office had previously declined to comment on speculation that the couple were to wed.

Senator Wong recently notched up a new record as Australia’s longest serving female cabinet minister. Her trailblazing career has seen her make history as the first lesbian who has been publicly shared her sexuality to be a Senator, and the first female cabinet minister who is also a member of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.

OIP Staff, Image: Catherine Leo Photography