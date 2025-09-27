Former AFL boss says league would embrace and welcome a gay player

Former AFL boss Andrew Demetriou has shared his thoughts on how the game would respond to a current player announcing they were gay or bisexual saying they’d be welcomed.

Last moth retired AFL player Mitch Brown shared that he is bisexual, making him the first AFL player whose player at the top tier of the game to publicly share that they are same-sex attracted. Brown who retired in 2016 said he’d found it to be a place with a “hyper-masculine” culture where he did not feel he could be open about his sexuality.

In an interview with the ABC Demetriou says the league is a safe space for LGBTIQA+ players. Demetriou stepped down as the CEO of Australian Football League in 2014 rejected suggestions that the organisation was unsafe.

“I think that any player who feels it’s necessary and important to reveal their sexuality will be embraced,” Demetriou said in an interview with ABC Sport.

“I’m sure there will be sectors of the community that will have an issue with it, just as they have with Indigenous players or players of different backgrounds.

“But I think they will be embraced, welcomed, and I don’t think there is an unsafe space in the AFL industry.

“The AFL is a very welcoming place across all areas.” Demetriou said.

One thing the former leader of the organisation cites as being a catalyst for change is the AFLW, where there are multiple players who have shared that they are in same-sex relationships and part of rainbow families.