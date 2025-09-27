Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Former AFL boss says league would embrace and welcome a gay player

News

Former AFL boss Andrew Demetriou has shared his thoughts on how the game would respond to a current player announcing they were gay or bisexual saying they’d be welcomed.

Last moth retired AFL player Mitch Brown shared that he is bisexual, making him the first AFL player whose player at the top tier of the game to publicly share that they are same-sex attracted. Brown who retired in 2016 said he’d found it to be a place with a “hyper-masculine” culture where he did not feel he could be open about his sexuality.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with the ABC Demetriou says the league is a safe space for LGBTIQA+ players. Demetriou stepped down as the CEO of Australian Football League in 2014 rejected suggestions that the organisation was unsafe.

“I think that any player who feels it’s necessary and important to reveal their sexuality will be embraced,” Demetriou said in an interview with ABC Sport.

“I’m sure there will be sectors of the community that will have an issue with it, just as they have with Indigenous players or players of different backgrounds.

“But I think they will be embraced, welcomed, and I don’t think there is an unsafe space in the AFL industry.

“The AFL is a very welcoming place across all areas.” Demetriou said.

One thing the former leader of the organisation cites as being a catalyst for change is the AFLW, where there are multiple players who have shared that they are in same-sex relationships and part of rainbow families.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

0
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Community

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

0
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
News

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

0
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
News

Texas man arrested after threatening violent attack on Pride Parade as retribution over death of Charlie Kirk

0
The man is now behind bars after being charged over the threats.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

0
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Community

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

0
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
News

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

0
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
News

Texas man arrested after threatening violent attack on Pride Parade as retribution over death of Charlie Kirk

0
The man is now behind bars after being charged over the threats.
Culture

‘MJ – The Musical’ books Perth season for 2026

0
The show has been getting rave reviews during its Sydney and Melbourne runs.

On This Gay Day | Sir Robert Helpmann died in 1986

OUTinPerth -
Robert Helpmann was a renowned Australian ballet dancer, actor, choreographer, and director.
Read more

There’s a new choir in town – sign up for the Perth Gay Men’s Chorus

Graeme Watson -
Rehearsals start in October for Perth's newest choir.
Read more

Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in taking Tucker Carlson’s sex quiz

OUTinPerth -
The politician has shared that he does have some "morbid curiosity" about what the questions would be.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture