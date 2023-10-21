Former Australian governor-general Bill Hayden dies aged 90

Bill Hayden, the former Labor leader who served as Australia’s twenty first governor-general, has died at the age of 90.

Hayden served as a member of the Whitlam government in the 1970’s first as the Minister for Social Security and later Treasurer. Under his watch the single mother pension was first introduced, and Medibank was established.

After the Whitlam government was dismissed by then Governor-General Sir John Kerr in 1975, and then lost the subsequent election, Hayden became the leader of the Labor party in opposition. He narrowly lost the 1980 election to new Prime Minister Malcom Fraser but stood aside in 1983 to allow Bob Hawke to take over as leader.

In one of the more memorable moments in the history of Australian politics Fraser had called the election unaware that Hawke has taken over the leadership hours earlier. Hayden famously quipped at the time “A drover’s dog could lead the Labor Party to victory, the way the country is.” He later recalled the only person who was upset about the comment was his successor.

Labor returned to power and Hayden was often described as the greatest man to not become to Prime Minister. He served as Foreign Minister in the Hawke government. After winning the 1987 election Hawke announced the following year that Hayden would take over as the next governor-general. He held the position from 1989 until 1996.

When he became governor-general Hayden turned down being the Chief Scout of Australia because scouting at the time required members to swear an oath to God. Hayden was for most of his life a staunch atheist. In his later years he though he became a Christian and in 2018 was baptised as a Roman Catholic.

During his time in politics Hayden was an early champion of the decriminalization of homosexuality and later raised the issue of allowing gay parents the right to adopt.

Just.Equal Australia has paid tribute to Hayden’s contribution to advancing LGBTIWA+ rights. Spokesperson Rodney Croome said Hayden has been a positive voice for the LGBTIQA+ throughout his time in public life.

“Mr Hayden was a brave, dauntless advocate for LGBTIQA+ equality for decades.” Croome said.

“He spoke out against the criminalisation of homosexuality, in support of anti-discrimination protections and parenting equality, and was a strong advocate for marriage equality.”

“Whenever, in the last sixty years, the LGBTIQA+ community needed an ally, Bill Hayden was always there for us.”

“We urge today’s politicians, not least in the Labor Party, to honour Bill Hayden’s legacy by standing up for the human rights of LGBTIQA+ Australians.”

“We extend our condolences to Mr Hayden’s family and friends.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he mourned Hayden’s passing but honoured his contributions to public life.

“My first thoughts are with Dallas, his beloved wife of 63 years, their children and all those who knew and loved him best.” the PM said.

“In a time of forceful personalities, Bill Hayden was notable for his humility. Yet there was nothing modest about his ambition for Labor or Australia. This was the quiet strength of character he brought to the cause of progress.

“As a reforming Minister for Social Security, Bill introduced Medibank, Australia’s first plan for universal healthcare.

“As a former police officer who understood that poverty too often trapped women in violent relationships, Bill introduced Australia’s first single mother’s pension.

“When Bill became Leader after two devastating election defeats in 1975 and 1977, he gave the party a new direction and empowered a new generation of talent.” Albanese said.

