Foxes shares new disco infused track ‘Absolute’ as fans await new album

Foxes has shared Absolute, the latest single to be taken from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Kick, due for release on February 11 via [PIAS] Recordings.

Described as an ode to freedom and late night euphoria, the disco-infused track was produced by Ghost Culture, who has previously worked with Daniel Avery and Kelly Lee Owens.

Discussing the track, Foxes aka Louisa Rose Allen, says “Absolute is about the middle of one of those nights, when everything around you feels perfectly aligned. The people, the sound and the freedom to be exactly who you are.”

Foxes’ first album in over five years, The Kick features recent singles Sky Love, Dance Magic and Sister Ray. It was written and recorded remotely via Zoom during the height of the pandemic, offering a form of escapism.

Take a listen to the new tune.

Foxes debut album Glorious came out back in 2014, her second record All I Need arrived two years later and included the hits Body Talk and Amazing. Louisa Rose Allen decided to use the performance moniker Foxes so people wouldn’t mix her up with Lily Allen.

Aside from making great music of her own and delivering awesome collaborations with other artists, Foxes has also popped up on the British sci-fi institution Doctor Who. In 2014 she made a cameo in the episode Mummy on the Orient Express, which was set on a train travelling through outer-space.

OIP Staff

