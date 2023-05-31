Fremantle Arts Centre will hold a discussion about The Voice to Parliament

Fremantle Arts Centre is hosting a very special iteration of its Disclosure series, hosting a panel discussion featuring First Nations People to discuss the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples through a Voice to Parliament.

The sessions will bring together voices of cultural ambassadors, academics and emerging leaders, this panel discussion, moderated by First Nations advocate Emma Garlett (Noongar, Yamatji & Nyiyaparli Peoples), will explore the legal, cultural and social complexities and benefits of a Voice to Parliament, an ambition articulated through the Makarrata: The Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.

This event will follow First Nations protocols, with all visitors welcomed to Walyalup on Whadjuk Nyoongar Boodja by a First Nations custodian. Among the speakers already announced is Tyson McEwan, Carol Innes, Sophie Coffin and Stephen Gilchrist.

There are limited tickets available to the session on Tuesday 13th June. Get tickets now.

