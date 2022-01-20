French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at 37 after a skiing accident in the Alps.

French media have reported Ulliel suffered head trauma after a collision with another skier, who is unharmed.

Ulliel was best known for his roles in Hannibal Lecter prequel film Hannibal Rising, and his Cesar-winning performance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s A Very Long Engagement.

Ulliel had also starred as fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 drama Saint Laurent, a gay playwright dealing with terminal illness in Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only The End Of The World, and will appear in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight.

France’s Minister for Culture has joined Xavier Dolan, Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux and film industry colleagues in paying tribute to the actor.

“Such a brilliant actor who was reaped by the sick of death at the peak of his career,” Minister Roselyne Bachelot said.

“For almost 20 years, he was present in our lives with magnificent performances.”

