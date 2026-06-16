Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

French parliament holds minute of silence for teen killed in alleged homophobic attack

News

The French parliament has observed a minute’s silence in honour of Noahm, a teenager who was killed in an alleged homophobic attack on 30 May.

The young man died in hospital from his injuries on 2 June 2026. He has been identified in the media only by his first name.

- Advertisement -

The 19-year-old was out with friends in the city of Metz, around 300km east of Paris near the borders of Germany and Luxembourg. His friends told police that a group of men accused them of filming them on their mobile phones before allegedly attacking the teenager. They also said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the assault.

French teenager Noahm was killed in an alleged homophonic attack.

On 9 June, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, paused to observe a minute’s silence and acknowledge the teenager’s death.

“The nation’s emotions also ran very high after the murder of Noahm, victim of a real lynching in the streets of Metz,” National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet said as she called for the tribute.

“In our Republic, no one – absolutely no one – should be insulted, harassed, or killed for being who they are, for loving,” she added.

Deputy Marie-Charlotte Garin said it was important that the chamber acknowledged the alleged motive behind the teenager’s death.

“Madame President, because words are important, please permit me to say on this floor that Noahm was killed because he was gay, because of homophobia,” she said, receiving applause from other members.

Two men, aged 20 and 27, have been arrested over the alleged assault.

Initially, police did not charge the suspects with a hate crime, prompting LGBTIQA+ groups to call for the case to be reviewed. Police and prosecutors have since indicated they may consider amending the charges.

The advocacy organisation SOS Homophobie estimates that around 1,800 anti-gay attacks occurred in France in 2025.

Latest

News

‘Dead Man’s Wire’ set to give Revelation a high stakes start

0
Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire will open Revelation Perth, blending true crime tension, strong performances, and darkly compelling storytelling.
News

San Francisco police renew search for ‘The Doodler’

0
San Francisco police renew search for "Doodler" suspect linked to six murders of men in the 1970s, with new public interest emerging.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

0
Pat Parker was a Black lesbian poet and activist whose work explored identity, justice and personal experience across decades of influential writing.
News

Man arrested for attacking gay couple in Idaho

0
A man has been charged after an alleged attack on a gay couple in Idaho, with victims describing a traumatic assault and injuries.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

‘Dead Man’s Wire’ set to give Revelation a high stakes start

0
Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire will open Revelation Perth, blending true crime tension, strong performances, and darkly compelling storytelling.
News

San Francisco police renew search for ‘The Doodler’

0
San Francisco police renew search for "Doodler" suspect linked to six murders of men in the 1970s, with new public interest emerging.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

0
Pat Parker was a Black lesbian poet and activist whose work explored identity, justice and personal experience across decades of influential writing.
News

Man arrested for attacking gay couple in Idaho

0
A man has been charged after an alleged attack on a gay couple in Idaho, with victims describing a traumatic assault and injuries.
News

The Netherlands has banned conversion therapy

0
The Netherlands bans conversion therapy while Western Australia faces delays, with legislation still expected despite years of political commitments and advocacy pressure.

‘Dead Man’s Wire’ set to give Revelation a high stakes start

Graeme Watson -
Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire will open Revelation Perth, blending true crime tension, strong performances, and darkly compelling storytelling.
Read more

San Francisco police renew search for ‘The Doodler’

Graeme Watson -
San Francisco police renew search for "Doodler" suspect linked to six murders of men in the 1970s, with new public interest emerging.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

Graeme Watson -
Pat Parker was a Black lesbian poet and activist whose work explored identity, justice and personal experience across decades of influential writing.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture