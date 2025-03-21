Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh charges for six teens accused of attacks on gay men

News

Six teenagers charged over a spate of alleged homophobic assaults in Perth in September 2024 have been given a raft of new charges.

The boys allegedly used dating app Grindr to lure four men to meetings where they were assaulted and robbed. The alleged assaults occurred in Hamilton hill and South Lake.

- Advertisement -

In Perth Children’s Court on Thursday police shared that the teens were collectively charged with 52 offences including unlawful detainment, unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing in circumstances of aggravation and unlawful assault.

Four of the teenagers are currently on bail, while two have been remanded in custody. Their ages range from 15 to 18 years of age. It is expected that the case will go to trial in November and take two weeks to be heard.

It is alleged that some of the attacks were filmed and then uploaded to social media websites. Police have told the court that it will take some time for experts to analyse all the footage on the boys devices.

WAtoday have reported that the four victims have been given special witness treatment which is usually only given to the victims of sexual assault. Children’s Court President Hylton Quail said he would grant the status given the nature of the charges.

Latest

News

Liberal leader Peter Dutton issues apology for using homophobic slur

0
A spokesperson said the Opposition leader did not intend to offend people.
News

Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are teaming up for a disco party

0
A new show will pay tribute to the music of Donna Summer.
News

The Nationals Scott Leary wins in Albany, dashing Dr Tom Brough’s ambitions

0
The final distribution of preferences saw the seat go to the Nationals.
History

On This Gay Day | Tom Hanks won an Oscar for AIDS drama 'Philadelphia'

0
It was the first of several Best Actor awards for Hanks.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Liberal leader Peter Dutton issues apology for using homophobic slur

0
A spokesperson said the Opposition leader did not intend to offend people.
News

Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are teaming up for a disco party

0
A new show will pay tribute to the music of Donna Summer.
News

The Nationals Scott Leary wins in Albany, dashing Dr Tom Brough’s ambitions

0
The final distribution of preferences saw the seat go to the Nationals.
History

On This Gay Day | Tom Hanks won an Oscar for AIDS drama 'Philadelphia'

0
It was the first of several Best Actor awards for Hanks.
News

Libby Mettam quits as Liberal leader paving the way for Basil Zempilas to take over

0
The outgoing leader said she'd listened to her colleagues and realised it was time to step down.

Liberal leader Peter Dutton issues apology for using homophobic slur

Graeme Watson -
A spokesperson said the Opposition leader did not intend to offend people.
Read more

Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are teaming up for a disco party

Graeme Watson -
A new show will pay tribute to the music of Donna Summer.
Read more

The Nationals Scott Leary wins in Albany, dashing Dr Tom Brough’s ambitions

OUTinPerth -
The final distribution of preferences saw the seat go to the Nationals.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture