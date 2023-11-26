Fresh: Holly Johnson releases remastered 80’s clips

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

British singer Holly Johnson is re-releasing all the videos from their debut album Blast. Each of the clips has been remastered for high definition for the first time.

Johnson burst onto the music scene in the early 80’s as the lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood scoring huge hits with Relax, Welcome to the Pleasuredome, Two Tribes, and The Power of Love.

The band’s second album Liverpool didn’t fare as well, and the band acrimoniously split up in 1987. Johnson spent two years in a legal battle with the band’s record label before he was able to move on to a solo career.

In 1989 he released his solo album Blast with it’s lead single Love Train. The track was top 5 single in the UK and reached number 35 in the Australian charts.

While the subsequent singles from the album Americanos, Atomic City and Heaven’s Here were well received in the UK, they failed to make an impact in Australia.

The first of the remastered videos is for Heaven’s Here, which was the fourth and final single from the album.

It was produced by Stephen Hague, who worked with Pet Shops Boys, Erasure and New Order.

Take a look at the clip.

Read our 2014 interview with Holly Johnson.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.