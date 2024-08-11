Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Chris Conde, Hard Ton, Soshee, Will Young, A Flock of Seagulls, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Softcult, and A Flock of Seagulls.

There are songs about sex in dungeons, being unmotivated, thinking you’re the worst, sexual frustration, dreaming of the days when you had great hair and much more.

Hard Ton + Chris Conde – Good Boys Say Yes Sir

Brooklyn based queer rapper Chris Conde has teamed up with Venetian disco duo Hard Ton for this bold single that’s got conservative types all hot and bothered. Conde said the lyrics were inspired by the times he’s spent as a part of NYC’s kink and leather communities. This is the type of tune that should be played in LGBTIQA+ venues every night to boldly declare they are still queer as.



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers featuring Softcult – Dull

The indie rock four piece are back with a new easy going single which sees them teaming up with Canadian twin sibling duo Softcult. Anna Ryan from the band shares that the song has similar themes to one of their previous releases.



“Dull has similar themes to I Used To Be Fun. We had been talking about how it feels to not have that motivation like we used to, to go out and party, and that it’s often harder to sit with yourself and be alone with your thoughts rather than just distracting yourself with thing after thing!

“The lyrics ‘find it hard to take it slow, burning out and now it’s shows’ really resonates with me and I think it’s like coming to terms with the fact that distracting yourself constantly is unsustainable. It’s good to learn to just sit with stuff and take it frikken easy!!” Ryan said.

Will Young – The Worst

Will Young first found fame on the British show Pop Idol, the program that spawned Australian Idol, American Idol, and similar shows around the globe. He’s just released his ninth solo album Light It Up.

John Duff – Forgotten How to F*ck

Clad in leather like Elvis, John Duff is back with a rock n roll number about sexual frustration.

A Flock of Seagulls – Some Dreams

English new wave band A Flock of Seagulls are really famous for two things. Firstly, their excellent 1982 hit I Ran (So Far Away) and keyboardist Mike Score’s very memorable haircut.

Here they are with a new tune, a video with a lot of outrageous haircuts created by artificial intelligence, and that classic synth sound. For those of us who were there, we all dream we had as much hair as did in the 80s.

Soshee – Much More

Here’s a bright and bubbly tune to put some spring in your step.