Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Carla Webhe, Lara Villani, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, and Jamie xx.

- Advertisement -

It’s a solid mix of the new and the truly tried and tested.

Carla Webhe – Life’s An Awful Mess

Australian musician Carla Webhe has a new tune and it’s about life.

“Life’s An Awful Mess is about the contradictory nature of life, and how it can be so terrible in one moment and magical in the next.” Webne said of the new song. “It’s also about accepting the inevitable finality that life will face and realising that it’s all not that serious when you take a step back.

“We’re all doing our best, and while some of us are killing this whole life thing, some of us are still bringing swords to pillow fights. Life is everything and nothing at all, but in seeing the beauty in it and accepting it – flaws and all, maybe someday we can learn the art of living.” Webne said.

Lara Villani – Fire

This new track from the Melbourne based singer sees her exploring a different musical direction from previous releases. Over some smooth beats Lara’s vocals powerful vocals soar despite the laid-back feel of the track. The single will be officially launched on 18th October, in you’re in Melbourne head down to Nighthawks in Collingwood.

Stevie Nicks – The Lighthouse

The Fleetwood Mac singer wrote this tune in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade and allow states to bring in restrictions against abortions.

“I have often said to myself, ‘This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters – and the men that love them.’ This is an anthem.” Nicks said of the new song.

The Cure – Alone

It’s been sixteen years since British band The Cure released any new music. This track is the first offering from their forthcoming album Songs of a Lost World. The tune has a huge intro, it’s almost 3 minutes into the song before Robert Smith’s distinctive vocals appear. The album will be the band’s fourteenth studio album since they first formed back in 1978.

Jamie xx featuring Romy and Oliver Sim – Waited All Night

We’re loving the new album from Jamie xx, and on this track it’s a reunion of his band The xx with both Oliver Sim and Romy along for the ride.