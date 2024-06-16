Meaghan Holden appointed inaugural CEO of Living Proud

Living Proud has announced the appointment of Meaghan Holden (she/they) as their inaugural Chief Executive Officer.

Living Proud is a non-profit organisation which aims to promote the wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer and other sexuality, sex and gender diverse people in Western Australia. They are the WA partner is phone service Q-Life, as well as running health and wellbeing initiatives.

Living Proud Chair Barry Cosker said it was a momentous occasion for the community organisation.

“To appoint our first CEO in 50 years is a momentous occasion for the organisation and testament to the incredible hard work and passion shown by volunteers and staff across the decades, from our brave founders through to the present day”.

Holden joins Living Proud from Switchboard in Victoria where they were Director of Services, a role where they were instrumental in leading and developing a range of community support programs and services, including the national QLife service which Living Proud also partners.

Holden has been a member of the organisation’s board since 2022, and has served as their Vice-Chair. She holds a Masters in Applied Positive Psychology.

Prior to Switchboard, Holden held senior leadership roles in mental health, child and family welfare, and LGBTIQA+ community non-profits. Experience which Cosker says brings a deep understanding of the challenges facing the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I am incredibly honoured to be joining Living Proud as their inaugural CEO and helping to make a difference to the LGBTIQA+ community here in WA. It’s an amazing organisation which has played a crucial role in supporting and advocating for the community since the 1970’s, and I am excited to lead it into the future”, Holden said.

“Along with the core funding recently announced by the Cook Government, the appointment of Meaghan as CEO really sets the foundation for Living Proud to continue thriving as we proudly head into our next 50 years”, added Cosker.

Find out more about Living Proud at their website.