Norwegian pop singer Dagny shares new mini album

Norwegian singer Dagny is back with a new mini album, the first of a trilogy of releases she has planned.

Her new 8-track album is titled Elle and is her hirst release from her 2020 debut album Stangers / Lovers.

The latest song released from the new album is the single Hate Being Alone.

Speaking about the new album Dany shared the journey she went on to create it.

“I’d always been a bit nonchalant about the idea of a ‘difficult second record’, but I had to eat my words a little here. I didn’t want to write the same album over again, but finding new things to inspire me musically and personally – turned out to be more challenging than first expected.

“Having experimented with a variety of sounds, emotions and subjects, I had all these songs that meant something to me, but I needed to find a way to put them all together in an album.

“Not wanting to limit myself creatively or emotionally, I started playing around with the concept of different alter egos or amplified versions of myself, as ways of organising the songs. And so, I decided to call the project Elle, meaning “she” in French.

“Creating a character like Elle first allowed me a creative outlet to share emotions and experiences without feeling like I was oversharing personally – It felt a little easier that way. Ironically though, I think some of these lyrics are my most honest.” Dagny said.

The album’s eight tracks are Heartbreak in the Making, Same Again (For Love), Ray-Bans, Somebody’s Baby, Hate Being Alone, Strawberry Dream, Close, and In My Bones.

Alongside her own career Dagny has also written songs for Katy Perry, and collaborated with everyone from indie band The Wombats to Steve Aoki, Kygo and Crystal Fighters.