Pope Francis accused of using a gay slur again!

Just weeks after The Vatican issued an apology for Pope Francis using a gay slur during a private meeting with Bishops, there are reports that the 87-year-old pontiff used the phrase again.

Italian media has reported that the Pope used the word “frociaggine” which is considered to be a gay slur during his meeting in May, but now reports have emerged saying he used the word again in a June 11th meeting.

According to the official Vatican News, Tuesday’s meeting took place at the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome.

Pope Francis reportedly “spoke about the danger of ideologies in the church”.

He repeated his message that while the church should welcome people “with homosexual tendencies,” it should exercise “prudence” in admitting them into seminaries.

When the Pope was first accused of, and later confirmed using the gay slur, it created newspaper headlines around the world.