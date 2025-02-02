Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

It’s an all boys edition of Fresh Tracks with new music from Sweeney, Joey McIntyre, Vienna Vienna, ETHAN and Omar Rudberg.

We’re always on the look out for great music, and these new tunes have caught out attention this week.

You can also listen to all the past fresh tacks on our Spotify playlist too.

Sweeney – Brave Mistakes

When Sweeney head this song by South Australian band Brave Mistakes, he dreamed of a goth-pop version of the tune, and here it is.

Joey McIntyre – Freedom

If you were a teenager in the late 80’s Joey McIntyre would be a very familiar name, he’s one fifth of New Kids on the Block. This is the title track from his eighth (yes eighth!) solo album, but it’s his first solo release in over a decade.

Vienna Vienna – God Save the Queens

We love every word of this punk-pop gem. God Save The Queens and all the in-betweens. Vienna Vienna is from Hollywood, California.

ETHAN – One More Song

ETHAN is back with a new slice of dancefloor ready pop goodness.

Omar Rudberg – I’m not a Boy

The star of Young Royals has a new song that’s an interesting blend of styles. He’s not a boy, he’s not a girl, he’s an alien out of this world.

Listen to past selections for Fresh Tracks on the Spotify playlist.



OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

