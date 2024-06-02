Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Lola Young, mononym Ethan, Jen Cloher, Raleigh Ritchie, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The selections this week have quite a rock flavour to them.

Lola Young – Messy

Lola Young first came to prominence when she sang a cover of the Giorgio Moroder and Phillip Oakey tune Together in Electric Dreams for a 2021 Christmas advertisement for British retailer John Lewis. Her debut album was released in 2019 and a follow up came out last year.

Ethan – Divine Intervention

This is the title track from Ethan’s debut EP. So far, he’s put out a number of songs from the record including Single in the Club and Like It.

Jen Cloher – Annabelle

On her new single Cloher paints a harrowing portrait of the protagonist who is undone by her need to win at all costs. On a deeper level the song questions white feminism’s centering in modern discourse – a movement that has viewed gender equality as the accumulation of individual power rather than the liberation of all people from oppressive systems.

The track comes from Cloher’s excellent I Am The River, The River Is Me album.

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

This is one of two new songs from the Australian rockers. The song was recorded with acclaimed British producer Nick Launay in Los Angeles.

Launay has previously worked with everyone from Anna Calvi to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kate Bush, Talking Heads, INXS, Models, Midnight Oil, Arcade Fire, and Silverchair.

Raleigh Ritchie – Love is Dumb

Raleigh Ritchie is the musical persona of actor Jacob Anderson. As an actor he played Grey Worm in Game of Throne, Vinder in Doctor Who – Flux and currently portrays Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire.

This track is from his forthcoming EP Dead Ends and Diversions which will be out on 26th July.