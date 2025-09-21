Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Nemo, Haute & Freddy, Sarah McLachlan and Katie Gavin, Miley Cyrus, Mistki, Jenny on Holiday, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Nemo – Hocus Pocus

Another track from Eurovision star Nemo, this is an upbeat and super catchy tune. It also has those operatic vocals that made Nemo stand out at Eurovision. Nemo’s debut album Arthouse will be out on October 10th and they’ll be heading out on a European tour.

Haute & Freddy – Freaks

Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp’s project is back with a new song that they say was inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show and mating birds outside their accommodation. They recorded the tune with Norwegian producer Askjell.

“Freaks came to life during a writing trip in Topanga with our favorite wizard, Askjell,” said Haute & Freddy. “A very determined peacock spent the day screaming for companionship outside our makeshift living room studio. We’d just rewatched Rocky Horror, and between Riff Raff’s bizarre sex appeal and the bird’s relentless mating calls, it truly felt like the only song we could write. The orange wine was flowing, we hit record – and Freaks was born.”

Sarah McLachlan featuring Katie Gavin – Reminds Me

This is one very country offering from Sarah McLachlan. The track is from her just released comeback album Better Broken. It’s the Canadian singers first album of original material since 2014’s Shine On. Katie Gavin is part of the group MUNA, and last year she released her debut solo album What a Relief.

Miley Cyrus featuring Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood

Did Miley get Buckingham and Fleetwood to collab on this song because it already sounded like a Fleetwood Mac track, or is their presence that that pushes it into classic 80’s rock territory? This is one of two bonus tracks included on the new deluxe version of Miley’s Something Beautiful album, the other one sees her team up with Talking Head’s David Byrne.

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Blurry Moon

French singer Charlotte Gainsbourg releases her first tunes in years and it’s a dreamy journey. She’s teamed up with producer SebastiAn, and the video is directed by Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello.

Gainsbourg is the daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. Her career as seen her release four albums as adult, alongside a record she put out when she was a teenager. She’s also an acclaimed actress appearing in arthouse films including The Cement Garden, Nymphomaniac, The Science of Sleep and many others.

Mistki – Let My Love Open the Door

The new romantic comedy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey features a soundtrack by acclaimed Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi. But also included in Mistki with a beautiful rendition of this tune. Let My Love Open the Door was originally recorded by The Who member Pete Townsend in 1980.

Jenny on Holiday – Every Ounce of Me

Jenny Hollingsworth is one half of Let’s Eat Grandma. Now is a solo guide she’s put out a new track. In the media release the singer shares she created the song after singing a lot of 80’s songs at karaoke with friends.

“I wanted to write something of my own I could imagine in that setting. It’s a song about not being able to help falling for someone despite your reservations about love and trying your hardest not to.” she said.

Check out our Spotify playlist with all the Fresh Tracks.