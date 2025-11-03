Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Still Corners, Cat Burns, Lankum, Elderbrook and Jan Bolmqvist, and Helado Negro.

Still Corners – The Crying Game

This song was originally a hit in 1964s for English rocker Dave Berry. It had a second lease of life when Boy George delivered a version in 1992 which was produced by the Pet Shop Boys for the Neil Jordan film of the same name. Now British outfit Still Corners featuring Tessa Murray on vocals have laid down a version.

Lankum – Ghost Down

Continuing with the covers, Irish band Lankum have recorded a very folky and spooky version of The Special’s Ghost Town.

Helado Negro – Sender Receiver

Based in the USA Helado Negro records in both English and Spanish and delivers a mix of psychedelic electronica and dreamy pop. This is from his forthcoming 10th studio album The Last Sound on Earth will will be released on Friday.

Elderbrook and Jan Blomqvist – Teardrop

With a mix of world music vibes, trance sounds and driving beats Berlin based DJ and producer Jan Blomqvist teams up with British artist Elderbrook for this uplifting slice of pop.

Cat Burns – How To Be Human

British singer-songwriter Cat Burns profile has hit the stratosphere thanks to her role in UK’s The Traitors – Celebrity Edition. This is the title track form her second album. Cat Burns has previously spoken about being a black lesbian woman and has written a song Free about her experience of coming out to her family.

