Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Still Corners, Cat Burns, Lankum, Elderbrook and Jan Bolmqvist, and Helado Negro.

- Advertisement -

Still Corners – The Crying Game

This song was originally a hit in 1964s for English rocker Dave Berry. It had a second lease of life when Boy George delivered a version in 1992 which was produced by the Pet Shop Boys for the Neil Jordan film of the same name. Now British outfit Still Corners featuring Tessa Murray on vocals have laid down a version.

Lankum – Ghost Down

Continuing with the covers, Irish band Lankum have recorded a very folky and spooky version of The Special’s Ghost Town.

Helado Negro – Sender Receiver

Based in the USA Helado Negro records in both English and Spanish and delivers a mix of psychedelic electronica and dreamy pop. This is from his forthcoming 10th studio album The Last Sound on Earth will will be released on Friday.

Elderbrook and Jan Blomqvist – Teardrop

With a mix of world music vibes, trance sounds and driving beats Berlin based DJ and producer Jan Blomqvist teams up with British artist Elderbrook for this uplifting slice of pop.

Cat Burns – How To Be Human

British singer-songwriter Cat Burns profile has hit the stratosphere thanks to her role in UK’s The Traitors – Celebrity Edition. This is the title track form her second album. Cat Burns has previously spoken about being a black lesbian woman and has written a song Free about her experience of coming out to her family.

Check out all the previous Fresh Tacks on our Spotify playlist.

Latest

News

Queensland police investigate assault on transgender person

0
The 25-year-old was assaulted on a Gold Coast tram over a sticker on their bag.
Culture

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

0
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Culture

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

0
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Community

Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

0
The former QANTAS boss will speak following the release of his memoir.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Queensland police investigate assault on transgender person

0
The 25-year-old was assaulted on a Gold Coast tram over a sticker on their bag.
Culture

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

0
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Culture

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

0
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Community

Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

0
The former QANTAS boss will speak following the release of his memoir.
History

On This Gay Day | Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe was born

0
The photographer's work spurred discussions about public funding of art works and censorship.

Queensland police investigate assault on transgender person

OUTinPerth -
The 25-year-old was assaulted on a Gold Coast tram over a sticker on their bag.
Read more

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

OUTinPerth -
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Read more

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

OUTinPerth -
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture