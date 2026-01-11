Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Haute and Freddie, Zee Machine, Kyle Alexander, Ladytron, Charlie Jeer, Toussaint Chiza and Reilly.

Haute & Freddy – Dance the Pain Away

We’ve been singing the praises of Haute and Freddie for a long time now, and now they’ve signed a major label deal and we’ve event heard them being played on local radio. Their debut album Big Disgrace will arrive in March and he’s new track Dance the Pain Away. Little Monsters should get into this.

Zee Machine – Magnetic

Pop singer and multi-instrumentalist Zee Machine is from Los Angeles and there’s so much music on their Bandcamp page. Pup culture makes a big appearance in their latest video for the track Magnetic.

Kyle Alexander – Model

We first encountered Kyle Alexander when he represented Norway at Eurovision 2025. You might remember him dressed in armor defending a castle. He came 18th overall in the competition. This tune came out late last year and slipped past us, but we’re loving it.

Toussaint Chiza – Motherland

Another Eurovision face with new music is Toussaint Chiza. He appeared in the 2021 competition under the name Tusse, but he’s now switched to his birth name.

The song and clips is about his connection to him homeland. The singer came to Sweden in 2015 as a refugee from Congo-Kinshasa and was the winner of Swedish Idol in 2019. Check out the b-side for this tune too, it’s called Run.

Reiley – Feeling

Another Eurovision alumni bringing out new music. Reiley represented Denmark in 2023 with the song Breaking My Heart. Here he brings a slice of mellow pop. He hails from the Faroe Islands.

Ladytron – Caught in the Blink of an Eye

Another new tune from Ladytron whose Paradise album arrives in March. We think someone could put together a whole festival of video clips shot in dated motel rooms. Ladytron definitely have a distinctive and recognisable sound.

Charlie Jeer – Lucid Dreaming

An excellent slice of slow building electronica. Charlie Jeer’s back catalog is definitely worth exploring. He’s only been putting out music for 12 months, and his debut EP arrived in December. Born in Kent, Charlie began studying classical music at a young age and played the saxophone.

Take a dive into past tunes in this series via our Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

