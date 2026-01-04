Search
Fringe World fave Kate Smurthwaite returns with comedy for the whole family

Culture

London-based comedian and activist Kate Smurthwaite is bringing her award-winning science comedy back to Fringe World 2026.

Kate’s Evolution Revolution is an interactive, entertaining and enlightening show for kids and big kids, teaching us all about where we came from.

“I studied evolution as part of my Environmental Sciences degree. I loved it.” Smurthwaite said.

“I got quite obsessed with it. It taught me so much about the world around me but it also taught me so much about me.

“That’s the thing about evolution – the proof of it and the wonders of it are right here in all of us. And yet most people barely understand it at all.”

Combining her science know-how and comedy chops, Kate decided to bring it together as a game show using the audience as the raw material.

Kate has appeared all around the world as both comedian and environmental expert, and has written for BBC favourites Have I Got News For You? and The Revolution Will Be Televised.

Find out how closely related your family is to the great apes. Join a team and test your knowledge of weird and wonderful animals for stickers, prizes and glory!

Evolution Revolution will be at The Jonesway Theatre from 29 – 31 January. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

