Fringe World: Head First Acrobats brew two tasty new shows

If you’ve ever been in the orbit of Perth’s annual Fringe World festival, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the boys from Head First Acrobats bare it all on the stage: acrobatic talent, brilliant comedy and well, everything else too.

The performance troupe have earned a reputation for bringing must-see shows to the west coast each summer, earning rave reviews for their narrative-driven circus spectaculars including GODZ, Elixir, Railed and more.

This year, they’re back with two new concoctions for Perth audiences – a newly brewed version of their first ever production Elixir Revived and a delicious foray into cabaret with Crème de la Crème.

We caught up with Head First Acrobats’ Thomas Gorham ahead of the festival to get a taste of what’s on the menu.

Your shows have become some of the most anticipated in each year’s Fringe World line-up. What does the workroom look like when you guys are pulling a new show concept together?



Thank you! We really try to create the vibe that fringe is all about, a fun night out and being absolutely wowed! I’m glad you guys appreciate it.



For us, we spend a lot of time cracking jokes and making skits, trying to get the best material into the show. The show creation is about half acrobatic training, and half trying skits and seeing what’s funny. I think the effort into comedy is really what helps us stand out.

Tenae Francis

Well you’ve certainly mastered the art of blending those extraordinary acrobatics and performance skills with laugh-out-loud comedy – why do you love bringing those two worlds together?



Circus and comedy is like fine wine and cheese! It is meant to be together.



For us, creating a clever and comedic skit requires just as much attention to detail as standing on one arm on a wobbling cane. For us, it’s the comedy as well that is such a driver of the narrative, and we are really into narrative driven circus. It’s that combination of relatable characters that perform loveable and stupid things, all whilst also performing incredible hard stunts.

It’s such a juxtaposition that’s really enjoyable for both creation and viewing.

Elixir is one of our favourite shows you’ve brought to Perth, and this year we’re getting the ‘Revived’ version – what’s new? Will fans still be familiar with the show?



Fans will still be familiar, as we have stayed true to the original storyline, but we have added two new characters to the mix.

The start and the end of the show are still very similar, but how we transverse through the world has changed a lot. There are more dramatic moments in the new version, and we think we have polished the comedy a lot and trimmed that fat.

We think this will be the strongest version of Elixir ever. It’s a new show.

This year we’re also getting a taste of Crème de la Crème – what should the uninitiated expect from your all-new show?



Crème de la Crème is Head First’s version of a cabaret show. It’s a super fun night out, with raunchy acts, lot’s of stupid jokes and an incredible atmosphere. We are really excited to be playing at the Ice cream Factory for the first time, in their new outdoor stage on the festival lawn.

The festival atmosphere will really suit Crème de la Crème. Even people who have seen it before will be hyped to see it on the biggest stage in a festival setting.

Crème de la Crème

As a fixture of our beloved Fringe World – why do you think fringe festivals are important? What’s special about Perth’s annual outing?



Fringe festivals are the beating heart of the arts! It is so important to have a festival format that is open to everyone, and where anyone can put on a show and express themselves. Some of Australia’s most popular acts have been discovered at Fringe.



Perth audiences come out in FORCE! There is no support like a Perth crowd. Touring all over the world, it is always so refreshing to come to Perth, and play to a massive house of supportive and enthusiastic audiences every night.

You’ve been doing this well for some time now – what do you think you have learned from touring so many shows around the world?



We are always learning! There is so much to learn and so many jobs being done at a Fringe Festival. We have learnt so much over the years.

Now, we not only perform and tour shows, but we are managing our own festival site in the Adelaide and Brighton Fringes, under the banner Fool’s Paradise. Perhaps one day we will be able to bring Fool’s Paradise to the Perth Fringe World!

What advice do you guys have for novice artists looking to break onto the Fringe scene? What’s the key ingredient they need for their own Elixir?



Just be yourself! Don’t create what you think the audience wants to see! Create the show that YOU would want to see. And be relentless, promote the hell out of yourself. Trust the process and you will be able to create that something special.

Elixir Revived and Crème de la Crème are running throughout the January and February for Fringe World Festival. Head to fringeworld.com.au for more.