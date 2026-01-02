Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

Culture

Fringe World show Making of a Man boasts it’ll be deconstructing masculinity one flex at a time.

Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera to unpack how bodies ‘do’ masculinity.

- Advertisement -

Starting as a TED Talk and morphing into something more unruly, the piece journeys through pop culture, personal interviews, and dance to question the rigid codes of manhood.

With silicone abs, shifting voices, and a highly physical presence, Orton explores vulnerability, identity, and the performative layers of gender.

Described as smart, subversive, and touching, Making of a Man challenges the gender binary with humour, insight, and care.

Quindell Orton is a dance artist working across Germany and Australia since 2008. Born on Wadjuk Boodja Land, she trained at John Curtin College of the Arts, Step Youth Dance Company, and holds a BA (Hons) in Dance from WAAPA.

Her practice explores the body in context—as material, as a reflective tool and an agent of change. She has collaborated with artists including Chrissie Parrott, Jo Pollitt, and Anna Konjetzky, and co-founded Anything Is Valid Dance Theatre with Serena Chalker.

The performance is playing from 3-7 February at The Blue Room. Get tickets now.

Related Posts

The Ice Cream Factory is set to be a hub of activity at Fringe World Michelle Pearson’s ‘Skinny’ exposes the absurdity of diet culture Internationally acclaimed mentalist Christian Lavey heading to Fringe World

Latest

Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
News

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

0
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Charles Beaumont was born

0
Beaumont is remembered for his short story 'A Crooked Man'.
Culture

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

0
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
News

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

0
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Charles Beaumont was born

0
Beaumont is remembered for his short story 'A Crooked Man'.
Culture

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

0
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.
News

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

0
What makes the list might surprise you.

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

OUTinPerth -
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
Read more

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

Graeme Watson -
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Author Charles Beaumont was born

OUTinPerth -
Beaumont is remembered for his short story 'A Crooked Man'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture