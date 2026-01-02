Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

Fringe World show Making of a Man boasts it’ll be deconstructing masculinity one flex at a time.

Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera to unpack how bodies ‘do’ masculinity.

Starting as a TED Talk and morphing into something more unruly, the piece journeys through pop culture, personal interviews, and dance to question the rigid codes of manhood.

With silicone abs, shifting voices, and a highly physical presence, Orton explores vulnerability, identity, and the performative layers of gender.

Described as smart, subversive, and touching, Making of a Man challenges the gender binary with humour, insight, and care.

Quindell Orton is a dance artist working across Germany and Australia since 2008. Born on Wadjuk Boodja Land, she trained at John Curtin College of the Arts, Step Youth Dance Company, and holds a BA (Hons) in Dance from WAAPA.



Her practice explores the body in context—as material, as a reflective tool and an agent of change. She has collaborated with artists including Chrissie Parrott, Jo Pollitt, and Anna Konjetzky, and co-founded Anything Is Valid Dance Theatre with Serena Chalker.

The performance is playing from 3-7 February at The Blue Room. Get tickets now.