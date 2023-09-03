‘Fuelling Hate’ report shows alarming level of anti-trans hate

A new report from the Trans Justice Project shows that ninety per cent of people surveyed had witnesses online anti-trans hate, while 50 per cent of people had personally experienced anti-trans hate. One in ten people had experienced anti-trans violence.

The survey analysis was completed by researcher Hiero Badge, Jackie Turner from the Trans Justice Project and Austin Fabry-Jenkins and Nevena Spirovska from the Victoria Pride Lobby.

The survey included responses from 3099 people making it the largest ever projects of its kind.

The researchers also found that anti-trans hate is intensifying over time, with 8 in 10 participants reporting an increase in online anti-trans hate since 2020, corresponding with disinformation promoted by politicians and media outlets.

Additionally, 7 in 10 participants reported an increase in the two months preceding the survey coinciding with the tour of anti-trans lobbyist Kellie-Jay Keen.

The report says that anti-trans hate in Australia in widespread both in-person and online, and over the last 12 months it’s been escalating.

Factors leading to increasing anti-trans hate

The researchers highlight several factors that they attribute to fueling the growing level of negative experiences for people who are transgender. The cite controversy around the Safe Schools anti-bullying program, negative commentary linked to the postal survey on same-sex marriage and a growing level of disinformation from lobbyists and some sections of the media.

They note that in late 2019 The Australian newspaper launched a dedicated Gender section on their website. A previous analysis of the content published in this section between June and August 2019 showed that 98% of the content was negatively framed. The Australian Press Council looked into a complaint relating to 45 of the articles and found the coverage was unfair and caused substantial distress.

Another survey conducted in 2021 looked at coverage of transgender issues across some of Australia’s most read media outlets and reported that anti-transgender commentary was found in The Herald Sun, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, as well as The Australian.

Trans-hate covers microaggressions to death threats

The types of anti-trans hate being experienced by people in in-person situations was broad ranging, spanning from micro-aggressions to serious physical harm. It included people pointing at them, taking photographs without their permission, deliberate misgendering, harassment in public, stalking, physical assault, sexual assault and death threats.

The researchers say the numbers revealed in the survey show that action needs to be taken to improve the lives of Australians who are transgender. Among the report’s recommendations is a call for both federal and state based anti-vilification laws to protect the entire LGBTIQA+ community.

Social media companies are also being encouraged to proactively tackle the spread of anti-trans disinformation on their platforms, while greater accountability for media outlets is also highlighted.

The researchers would like to see community-led interventions to curb anti-LGBTIQA+ extremism and de-radicalisation approaches, and more funding being available to conduct research into the causes of anti-trans abuse, harassment, and vilification.

Read the full report.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

