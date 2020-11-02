Funding initiative announced for LGBTQIA+ screen projects in WA

Screenwest and Screen Australia have collaborated to launch Out Now, an LGBTQIA+ screen funding initiative focused on Western Australia.

Out Now is the first Australian scripted funding initiative open exclusively to LGBTQIA+ web series proposals.

Screenwest and Screen Australia, with the support of Lotterywest, are looking for projects that will ensure LGBTQIA+ Western Australians can shape the future of LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

In line with Screenwest’s current Indigenous Screen Strategy, Out Now will also support at least one project with an Indigenous writer and director attached.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Screen Australia on this initiative,” said Screenwest Interim Talent Development Manager Chantal Chateauneuf.

“There has been a real push for more authentic storytelling from LGBTQIA+ writers and directors.”

Screenwest Production Assistant and originator of the initial idea for the initiative, Stephanie Cole adds that the aim is to uncover unique stories that will resonate with international audiences online.

“We believe we have an amazing talent pool of LGBTQIA+ creatives in WA, and we’re excited to be part of the push for #OwnVoices storytelling in Australia.”

“Online series are a fantastic way for emerging creatives to kick start their careers and connect with a wide audience,” said Screen Australia’s Senior Online Investment Manager Lee Naimo.

“We are looking forward to this initiative not only bringing more authentic LGBTQIA+ stories to screens, but that we will also have the chance to connect with and foster emerging creatives in Western Australia.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Screenwest and look forward to unearthing new and compelling LGBTQIA+ stories.”

Screenwest will be assisted by Western Australia’s Centre for Stories to source and develop LGBTQIA+ stories and talent, and connect creatives together.

A networking and information session about the initiative will be held at Connections Nightclub in Northbridge on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 6pm.

Applications are now open and close Monday, 25 January 2021 at 5pm.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.