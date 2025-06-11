G Flip says their new track is the ‘queerest’ song they’ve ever written

Timed for Pride month, G Flip has a new track Big Ol’ Hammer, and they described it as the “queerest” song they’ve ever written.

“This is probably the queerest song I’ve ever written. This song is about the feeling of putting on a tool belt with a big ol’ hammer – it’s camp, tongue-in-cheek, fun, and not to be taken too seriously. When I wrote it, I immediately knew I wanted to release it during Pride.” G Flip said of the new tune.

- Advertisement -

The tune comes with a fun video too.

Inspired by ‘Grease Lightnin’, sees G and a group of queer icons performing a choreographed dance in G’s Lez Go! Auto shop, until they’re hilariously interrupted by comedian Fortune Feimster.

Additional cameos in the clip include Shannon Beveridge, Jacqueline Toboni, Aisha Dee, Kath Ebbs, Siena Liggins, Niki Demar, Julianne Hope, Jesse Thomas, K Sotomayor, Olly Elyte, and Hina.

“I feel so fortunate to have had so many of my talented friends involved in the queer video of my dreams,” adds G Flip.

“It was really important to me to have diverse representation in the video – I wanted queer representation, non-binary representation, trans representation. Now more than ever, representation is so important, but it doesn’t always have to be serious! Representation in a fun way is also needed. Happy Pride!!”

The new tune follows Disco Cowgirl which was released last month. The Australian musician has so far put out two albums, their most recent being 2023’s Drummer. Which spawned four hit singles.

G Flip delivered a memorable performance to Perth audiences when they appeared at the Spilt Milk House Party in late 2024.