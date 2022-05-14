G Flip shares new song and video for ‘Get Me Outta Here’

G Flip has shared new song Get Me Outta Here. It comes with a video very personal video that was filmed in LA.

“Get Me Outta Here was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no fucks to give anymore.” G Flip said of the new song.

“This song was one of the first tracks I wrote when I moved to LA, co-written and co-produced with my good friend Dan Farber. As drums are my first instrument and I’m a former session drummer, I always wanted to write a track based around that very driving “Billie jJan” style drum beat, it’s the first kit groove you normally learn when you start playing drums. So the whole song was written around this drum groove that glues Get Me Outta Here together.

The video features Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

“It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team and proud to say 80% of the crew on set for the clip are queer.” G Flip said.

G Flip is set to return home to Australia this month to play Bass In The Grass, Splendour In The Grass and Spin Off before a run of summer festival sets, which will see them cap off the year at Spilt Milk, Falls Festival and Lost Paradise.

G FLIP TOUR DATES

21 May – Bass In The Grass – Darwin

22 July – Spin Off Festival – Adelaide

24 July – Splendour In The Grass – Byron Bay

26 November – Spilt Milk – Canberra

3 December – Spilt Milk – Ballarat

4 December – Spilt Milk – Gold Coast

30 December – Falls Festival – Victoria

31 December – Lost Paradise – Glenworth Valley

1 January – Falls Festival – Byron Bay

7 January – Falls Festival – Perth

