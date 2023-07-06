Gay love sparks international incident in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine play the son of the US President and the future King of England in the upcoming gay romantic comedy Red, White and Royal Blue.

The film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’ 2019 YA novel is coming to Amazon Prime and the trailer has just dropped, giving an insight into the love story that sparks diplomatic incidents.

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) discover that despite having so much in common — stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity — they can’t quite escape their total disdain for one another.

When an incident between the two causes a furor, they are forced to spend time together, but they soon realise that their animosity is actually masking other deeper feelings.

Backed by Lil Nas X’s uplifiting tune That’s What I Want the trailer shows what happens when the future heir to the British throne decides what he really wants is a boyfriend.

Watch the trailer.

Perez has previously appeared in TV shows including iCarly, Code Black, Scandal and Suburgatory. He is best known for playing Marco Valentin Peña is the Kissing Booth films. He also played Shane Brody in the series Minx.

Nicholas Galitzine has appeared in films including The Watcher in the Woods, The Craft: Legacy, Highly Strung, Handsome Devil, Cinderella and Purple Hearts.

Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano also appear in the upcoming production.

Red, White and Royal Blue will arrive on Amazon Prime on 11th August.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.