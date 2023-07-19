GB News host Dan Wootton says he’s made “errors of judgement”

Dan Wootton, a host on British news channel GB News, has addressed reports suggesting he had previously used a fake identity online to solicit explicit images from colleagues.

The TV host said the claims that had surfaced online and been reported by some British media outlets were “a race to the bottom” designed by “dark forces” to attack the broadcaster he now works for.

“These past few days I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind.” Wootton said as he returned to his nightly news commentary program.

“I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

“I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further.” he said labeling the reports about his conduct as a “witch hunt” by “nefarious players”.

Wootton previously worked for The Sun newspaper before becoming a columnist for MailOnline, he then made the move into television where his nightly program on conservative aligned broadcaster GB News tackles the rise of ‘woke’ issues.

Reports have suggested that Wootton used to use the pseudonym of “Martin Branning” to offer thousands of pounds to colleagues to film themselves carrying out sex acts. Among those making the allegation is Wootton’s ex-boyfriend Alex Truby who says he accessed the journalists hard drive in 2013 and saw evidence of Wootton using the identity.

The name Martin Branning is a portmanteau of two characters from the British soap opera East Enders. The Guardian newspaper has shared that they have spoken to several people in the media over the last few years who have shared reports of being targeted by Martin Branning, but were unable to link the online persona to Wootton.

Wootton’s former employers have confirmed they are aware of the allegations and are now looking into them, while GB News has declined to comment on this issue.

While Wootton has claimed to be the victim of a vicious social media campaign to discredit him and the news channel he works for, he did not deny using the persona of Martin Branning. The accusations regarding Wootton follow a series of sex scandals involving British media presenters including Huw Edwards and Schofield.

