Gemma Farrell Appointed Artistic Director of WA Youth Jazz Orchestra

The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) has announced the appointment of jazz saxophonist, composer, educator, Gemma Farrell as Artistic Director.

Farrell replaces Mace Francis who had been in the role since 2008. Farrell has been a champion of female and gender-diverse people in the music industry.

Farrell holds a Master of Music degree from the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, a Bachelor of Music with Honours from the Queensland Conservatorium and is currently a PhD candidate and lecturer in jazz studies at WAAPA.

Gemma Farrell photographed by Josh Wells.

They were a member of the WAYJO Band from 2003 to 2007 and have been a staff member for more than a decade, leading the WAYJO Pathways Program, Progressions, (formerly known as Young Women in Jazz) since 2014.

Progressions is an initiative encouraging young people of marginalised genders, female, non-binary and transgender who are underrepresented on jazz stages build support networks, refine their skills, and increase confidence.

The program was nominated for the APRA AMCOS Art Music Award for Excellence in Music Education in both 2023 and 2024. Her contributions to the field were recognised when she received the APRA AMCOS Art Music Award for WA State Luminary in 2024 and the Australian Women in Music Award for Humanitarian 2024.

Farrell had previously founded a similar initiative at the WA Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). The Femme Composers Ensemble at WAAPA, was large ensemble dedicated to showcasing the music of people of marginalised genders. This ensemble evolved into the New Standards ensemble in 2024, continuing its mission of promoting diversity in jazz.

While she’s had a long association with WAYJO, Farrell has also been one of Western Australia’s most inspiring jazz musicians leading several different musical projects.

The Gemma Farrell Quintet is her primary project as a leader. Their debut album, Organised Chaos, was released in 2018 and became a local feature album on RTRFM, also receiving airplay on ABC Jazz Radio.

The Quintet has since toured extensively, performing at major jazz festivals across Australia, including the Perth International Jazz Festival, the Sydney Women’s International Jazz Festival, and the Melbourne Jazzlab. Their subsequent albums, The View From The Top (2022) and Electronic (2024), have received critical acclaim, with the latter earning a four-star review in The Weekend Australian.

As the founder and musical director of the Artemis Orchestra, a predominantly female big band, Gemma continues to champion the original music of Australian women, non-binary, and transgender composers.

Their debut album, Elephant in the Room, released in June 2021, garnered a five-star review in Dingo Australian Jazz Journal. The orchestra has performed at prominent events such as the Perth International Jazz Festival, Lyric Lane Jazz Festival, and Fremantle Arts Centre’s Sunday Music program.

Gemma’s collaborative project MFG, alongside Cologne-based guitarist Nico Maas and Zurich-based keyboardist Thomas Goralski, has released three albums and completed multiple tours across Australia and Europe. The trio is set to tour and record again in 2025.

Gemma Farrell conducts the WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestra. Photographed by Josh Wells.

In July 2022, Farrell was featured as a guest artist with WAYJO’s Monday Night Orchestra, where she highlighted the versatility of the saxophone family, the EWI, and her original compositions. In 2024, she conducted WAYJO’s Wednesday Night Orchestra at the State Theatre Centre, collaborating with Grammy-winning bassist Linda May Han Oh.

WAYJO Chair Simon Durack welcomed Farrell to her new role.

“On behalf of my fellow Board members, we are delighted to welcome Gemma Farrell to the position of Artistic Director for WAYJO and look forward to her ongoing input into the future artistic direction of WAYJO.”

Farrell said she looked forward to the new challenges ahead.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been appointed as the next Artistic Director of WAYJO. I never imagined that as a young musician in WAYJO that I would be the AD one day. I look forward to working with the dedicated WAYJO staff and Board towards a more diverse Perth Jazz scene and I’m especially excited to work with such incredible up and coming talent in our WAYJO musicians”.