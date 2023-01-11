Genesis Owusu shares video for new track ‘Get Inspired’

Genesis Owusu got a lot of attention with his 2021 debut album, Smiling With No Teeth.

His most recent single, Get Inspired has gone on to feature in a global Apple ad for Apple Fitness+, and was named one of the best songs of the year by The Los Angeles Times. Now the track has a video thanks to the creative talents of Babekuhl and Chris Yee.

2022 saw Genesis Owusu touring the world. These dates saw Genesis make appearances at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Osheaga Festival in Montreal, This Ain’t No Picnic Festival in California and Austin City Limits, as well as Berlin’s Berghain, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

He also supported Khruangbin in Austin alongside Thundercat and joined Glass Animals for a string of US shows, before rounding out the year with an Australian tour supporting Tame Impala.

2023 will see Genesis make further festival appearances in Australia and New Zealand throughout February and March, before embarking on another US tour with Paramore and Bloc Party throughout May and June.

Take a look at his new video and look out for his new album coming out later this year.

OIP Staff

