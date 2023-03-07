Georgie Stone will address the National Press Club next month

Georgie Stone will address the National Press Club of Australia next month. Her appearance marking Trans Day of Visibility.

Stone is an advocate for trans and gender diverse children and youth and an actress. She’s been awarded the Order of Australia medal, works as an actress, is a successful writer and a passionate transgender rights advocate.

She plays Mackenzie Hargreaves on the long running television drama Neighbours, the first trans actor in a trans role on the show. A role she’ll be returning to when the revamped series returns to television screens on Amazon Prime.

Georgie’s visibility along with sharing her experiences and insights across all media platforms has shone a light on the challenges facing gender diverse children and adolescents in Australia.

About A Girl, written by Georgie’s mother Rebekah Robertson OAM traces Georgie’s life from birth to adulthood and is published by Penguin Random House. Stone also documented her life in the short documentary The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone.

Last year, Stone spoke to OUTinPerth about making the documentary. The 27-minute film covers several years of Stone’s life but it’s creatively structured delivering her journey in a non-linear style. The work a result of allowing filmmaker Maya Newell to follow her through some of the most intimate moments of her life.

“She’s a wonderful person and really incredible filmmaker.” Stone said of Newell. “It was very collaborative. She approached me when I was 14, and at that point there was really no plan. She was just going to film and follow us around and see how it went.

“There was quite a few years of just filming without any plan, but once it came time to start crafting the story and thinking about the story we wanted to tell and how it would be structured, it was an incredibly collaborative process.

“I felt really safe with her, and I knew that I had a voice in the process. I’m a creative producer on the film, so I really felt like I had agency.” Stone said.

Her work has also led to a long list of awards including being named as the 2016 GLOBE GLBTI Person of the Year, 2017 Young Voltaire Award, 2017 Young People’s Human Rights Medal, 2018 Victorian Young Australian of the Year, and 2019 Australian LGBTI Hero of the Year.

At 22, Stone will be one of the youngest women to ever address the National Press Club of Australia.

