Queer coming-of-age doco among German Film Festival highlights

The 2023 German Film Festival proudly presented by Palace, will screen an impressive selection of the best in contemporary German cinema.

This year’s program, presented in association with German Films, will screen from 4 – 24 May at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Palace Cinemas Raine Square.

First highlights include two exciting films direct from the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale). Starring Vicky Krieps, Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into The Desert screened In Competition at Berlinale and was nominated for the Golden Bear. Krieps shines as charismatic Austrian writer Ingeborg Bachmann in this stylish biopic which chronicles Bachmann’s unconventional life and tumultuous romance with Swiss playwright Max Frisch, directed by Margarethe von Trotta.

One In A Million presents a coming-of-age documentary about success and loneliness in the age of social media, friendship, first love, coming out as queer and having the courage to find your voice.

A wild reinterpretation of the Sisi myth, Sisi & I, also premiered at Berlinale in the Panorama section. This thought-provoking drama set in the late 19th century, stars Susanne Wolff and Sandra Hüller and follows the lady-in-waiting of Empress Elisabeth ‘Sisi’ of Austria-Hungary as they live in an aristocratic commune in Greece.

This year’s line features the entertaining sequel to 2019 hit comedy of manners How About Adolf?, Family Affairs from acclaimed director Sönke Wortmann. It reunites the families from the first film, this time on the stunning Spanish island of Lanzarote where conflicts immediately erupt.

Outstanding dramas include The Fox, featuring up-and-coming star Simon Morzé, a touching story based on true events. The WWII set drama follows an introverted motorcycle courier for the Austrian Army who finds friendship with a young fox cub.

And in 1989 East Berlin, In A Land That No Longer Exists is inspired by director Aelrun Goette’s experiences as a model in the late 1980s in the German Democratic Republic and tells the story of beauty, fashion and freedom during a pivotal time.

The Goethe-Institut will continue to present the popular sidebar Kino for Kids which will feature a selection of the best new German language films for children and teens.

Christoph Mücher, Director Goethe-Institut Australia said: “The Goethe-Institut is excited to support the 2023 German Film Festival in Australia yet again. Viewing the latest German movies – fresh from Berlinale – is the most relaxing way of diving into the rich language and culture whilst being on the other side of the world. Viel Spaß!”

German Film Festival comes to Perth from 4 – 24 May. For more, head to germanfilmfestival.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.