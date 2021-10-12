Get amongst free, live & local music at The Courtyard Club

After a very tough 18 months for local music and theatre, the State Theatre Centre of WA and RTRFM are excited to announce the return of The Courtyard Club, a free 7-week concert series taking place every Friday evening from 5 November to 17 December in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard.

RTRFM is pleased to be teaming up with The State Theatre Centre of WA for the seventh year to bring live, local music into the heart of Northbridge at the iconic State Theatre Centre Courtyard.

The Courtyard Club has become the perfect place to start your weekend with friends, as Vishnu brings you Friday Drivetime live and joined by local artists.

It all kicks off on Friday November 5 as part of Perth International Jazz Festival. Join us from 5pm for a live set from Daniel Susnjar Afro Peruvian Jazz Group, then stick around for a free night of jazz in the Courtyard.

Throughout the series you can enjoy the rootsy wonderment of Bambuseae Rhythm Section, the folk of Smol Fish, the indie pop of Man Sandal and Young Robin, the journeyman blues of Dave Hole and the stellar songwriting of Tashi (Solo).

December kicks off with the magic of Eloise Madison and The Struggling Kings, followed by the jazz sounds of Trisk and Turiya.

And we close the series out by saying goodbye to 2021 with the party of all parties featuring Ken Paolo and The Space Cadets and Randa and The Soul Kingdom.

Each live set will be followed sets from some of the best DJs in town, including Taylah Strano (Breakfast with Taylah), Matt Perrett (Drivetime), Nina BC (Full Frequency), Pindan Princess, Colin Morrison (Underground Solution) and Larry D and TLC closing out the series.

The Courtyard Club is an all-ages event with licensed bar and food options, making it the perfect meeting place to celebrate the end of the working week.

Enjoy free live radio with Vishnu from RTRFM and local music under the stars in the beautiful surrounds of the State Theatre Centre Courtyard every Friday from 5 November ‘til 17 December.

Check out the full lineup here:

Week 1 – Friday November 5

Presented by the Perth International Jazz Festival

Daniel Susnjar Afro Peruvian Jazz Group

Week 2 – Friday November 12

Smol Fish & Bambuseae Rhythm Section – DJ Taylah Strano

Week 3 – Friday November 19

Man Sandal & Young Robin – DJ Nina BC

Week 4 – Friday November 26

Tashi (Solo) & Dave Hole – DJ Matt Perrett

Week 5 – Friday December 3

Eloise Madison & The Struggling Kings – DJ Pindan Princess

Week 6 – Friday December 10

Trisk & Turiya – DJ Colin Morrison

Week 7 – Friday December 17

Ken Paolo & The Space Cadets & Randa and The Soul Kingdom – DJ Larry D and TLC

Source: Media release

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteers at RTRFM 92.1

