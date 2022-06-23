Get down to Art Space Collective for a special Sungay Session

The Art Space Collective are hosting a fabulous Sungay Session this weekend, aligning with international Pride month celebrations.

The team are setting up for a laid back afternoon with poetry, tunes, mulled wine and fairy floss on the gallery’s private rooftop terrace.

Entertainment will take musical form with Bri Clark and Cosmic Ostrich, while poet and theatremaker Daley Rangi (pictured) will be spinning their words through the space.

The live acts will be accompanied by an exhibition of visual art works from local LGBTQIA+ artists and creators.

Sungay Session is on this Sunday 26 June at The Art Space Collective, Scarborough. For tickets and more info, head over to Eventbrite.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.