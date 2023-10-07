Get involved all across the state this Mental Health Week



Mental Health Week has kicked off for 2023, celebrating this year’s theme of Mind, Body, and Environment.

The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) have organised activities and activations across Western Australia to encourage community to get involved and find time to improve mental wellbeing.

Some of the unique events include a colour run, laughter yoga, forest bathing, art workshops, a mega dance class, toddler yoga, barista training, surf therapy, public talks, and more. The activities are designed to improve understanding of how the mind, body and environment intersect and inventive ways people can take care of their mental health.

“The breadth and creativity of events this year is inspiring,” said Taryn Harvey, CEO of WAAMH.

“We are proud to partner with a range of community mental health organisations and volunteers who believe in holistic, recovery-oriented, and person-centred mental health care.”

WA Mental Health Week encourages Western Australians to host engaging events that promote positive wellbeing practices, but also raise awareness of local mental health services, which are particularly important since research suggests high levels of distress and low wellbeing across regional WA.

“As the peak association for community mental health in Western Australia, we are acutely aware that mental health is impacted by a range of factors such as life circumstances, social cohesion, access to resources, and more, and our research with the Centre for Social Impact at UWA on regional community mental health supports this,” Taryn continues.

“The 2023 chosen theme of Mind, Body, and Environment for WA Mental Health Week recognises mental health as a holistic concept that covers many aspects, and the planned events inspire positive action.”

As part of WAAMHs mission to improve mental health, the team regularly produce reports to identify gaps where systemic improvements may lead to better mental health outcomes. During WA Mental Health Week, WAAMH & Anglicare WA will publish an issues report identifying key recommendations in relation to poverty and mental health.

WA Mental Health Week has been coordinated by the peak body for community mental health, the Western Australian Association for Mental Health for more than 50 years, with support from the WA Mental Health Commission in more recent years to ensure its far-reaching success.

On World Mental Health Day (Tuesday, 10 October) the Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) will announce the finalists across nine categories for the WA Mental Health Awards.

Find a full list of official Mental Health Week events here.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

