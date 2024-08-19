Get ready for all the fun of Cabergay!

Fremantle has come alive with 10 Nights in Port, a celebration of arts and culture that is drawing huge audiences to the port city. This weekend brings one of the highlights – an all-new show called Cabergay!

The guaranteed good time from the Perth Cabaret Collective features a live jazz band, a host of local legends and one very special guest. Jessica Herbert from the collective caught up with OUTinPerth to let us know what to expect from the upcoming show.

“We’ve got local legends like Cougar Morrison, we’ve got Cece Desist, Veruca Sour, Lucy Lovegun, and Kitty Littéur – who’s just won the WA Mx Burlesque competition and is now the Best in the West.” Herbert shared.



A highlight of the show is going to be an appearance by the acclaimed Melbourne based singer Mama Alto, who recently enchanted audiences at the Perth International Cabaret Festival.

Cougar Morrison performs with the Perth Cabaret Collective.

Herbert enthused how excited the band were to be performing alongside Mama Alto, who is an cabaret artist of international repute.

“They’re so captivating” Herbet said of Mama Alto, who has a knack for putting her own unique spin on classic tunes on jazz, cabaret and musical theatre.

Mama Alto

“I’m pretty excited to have Littéur on the on the bill.” Herbert continued. “It’s our first time that she’ll be performing with us, which seems ridiculous now that I think about it because we’ve been in the burlesque scene for such a long time, and she is an absolute icon of the scene.

“I’m really, really excited to be working with her, particularly off the back of her recent win. I feel like every time you work with a new performer they bring just like this beautifully fresh perspective.

“The way jazz and burlesque interact, it really is this kind of mutual exchange of energy.” Herbert said.

Tickets for the one-off performance on Sunday 25th August are on sale now.