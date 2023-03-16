Get ready for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Strictly Ballroom – The Musical’

Local production company Drew Anthony Creative have announced three productions to hit the stage in 2023, and the first show will be the musical version of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom.

The show will be staged the Planet Royale Theatre in June and tickets go on sale on Monday.

August will bring a revival of the A Chorus Line and in October the story of the world’s most famous strip-tease artist will be shared in Gypsy – A Musical Fable.

“2023 promises to be an exciting time for musical theatre in Perth and I’m so happy to be presenting this amazing trio of musicals for Perth audiences to enjoy at the intimate 200 seat The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale.” Anthony said when the productions were announced late last year.

“This is also great news for Perth’s talented community of musical theatre performers, creatives and technicians giving three opportunities to work on first-class productions, right here in Perth.”

Anthony has an impressive resume as a performer, choreographer and director. Early in his career he performed with the Queensland Ballet ands the Australian Youth Ballet before going on to work on a range of shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Cats, and Me and My Girl.

As a resident choreographer he’s worked on national tours of Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Jolson, and many more. He’s also worked with Rachel Beck, the late Olivia Newton-John, Carlotta and many other famous names.

Strictly Ballroom – The Musical will feature a talent cast including Lisa Adam, Tate Bennett, Allen Blachford, Ethan Churchill, Lucy Goodrick, Alex Graciano, Robert Hofmann, Tory Kendrick, Kristopher Long, Hannah Lucas, Elliot Peacock, Jamie Rolton, Kate Sisley, Rosemary Spelman, Carys Stoeman, Kade Sweeney, Maunuao TeAtonga, Phoebe Temra, Ruby Voss and Lewis Wagstaff.

Joe Louis Robinson will serve as Musical Director, while Kallyanne Brown will be the show’s choreographer.

The musical version of Strictly Ballroom made its premiere in Sydney in 2014, it’s based on the popular 1992 film of the same name. When the show originally premiered in featured a bunch of new songs written by songwriters including Sia, David Foster, Eddie Perfect and many others. Later productions have dumped the new songs and only featured the well-known tunes highlighted in the film.

A Chorus Line is one of Broadway’s most successful musicals. It held the record for the longest Broadway run, until 1992 when it was beaten by Cats.

The musical tells the story of seventeen dancers desperately auditioning for eight stage roles in a musical. This audition is the chance of a lifetime. It’s what they’ve worked for – with every drop of sweat, every hour of practice, every minute of every day of their lives. Their personal stories are told through captivating song, riveting drama and stunning choreography.

The musical has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score and Book, seven Drama Desk Awards and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It was last performed in Perth in 2012.

Making its debut in 1959 and has been one of the genre’s most enduring productions. Featuring music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the show tells the story of strip-tease entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, and her stage mother Rose.

The show features the memorable song Everything’s Coming Up Roses. Over the year many well-known performers have taken on the iconic role of Mama Rose, including Angela Lansbury, Bette Midler, Tyne Daly, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters and Imelda Staunton. The role was fist played by Ethel Merman.

Tickets to Strictly Ballroom – The Musical go on sale Monday 20th March from ticketmaster.com.au.

OIP Staff

