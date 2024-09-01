Get swept up in the romance of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare’s most well-known and loved works, and it loses none of its romance and drama when stripped of the playwright’s words and presented as a ballet.

West Australia Ballet’s latest production is a staging of Romeo and Juliet that was first created by choreographer Andrea Schermoly for the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2023. It’s visually stunning, bold and dramatic.

Backed by the emotive score written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1938 the world of Verona is brough to life with stunning sets and costumes, emotive performances and distinctive modern choreography.

Romeo and Juliet is probably Prokofiev’s best-known work after Peter and the Wolf, and while foreboding The Dance of the Knights is instantly recognisable from its use in many films, the real highlight of Prokofiev’s music is its more romantic passages.

James Acheson’s set magnificent set drew gasps from the opening night audience as the curtain rose to reveal a depiction of Verona that looked like a Renaissance era painting. Over the course of three acts, it cleverly morphed into the ballrooms, town squares, churches and bedroom where the action unfolds, not mention the most famous balcony in literature.

Polly Hilton as Lady Capulet and Juan Carlos Osma as Tybalt.

The vividly coloured costumes depicted the waring Capulets and Montagues in bold hues and created a sense of heightened drama. Lady Capulet is only a breath away from a Disney villain with her giant hair and enormous sleeves – excellently portrayed by Polly Hilton.

Oscar Valdés once again shows his skills in a leading role playing the love-struck Romeo, while Dayana Hardy Acuña portrays Juliet, a young woman determined to make her own choices in life.

Dayana Hardy Acuña as Juliet and Oscar Valdés as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet.

Ruben Flynn-Kann captures the audience’s eye with his cheeky portrayal of Benvolio, and Julio Blanes brings to life the ill-fated Mercutio. Juan Carlos Osma is menacing and forthright as Tybalt. Alongside Valdés they perfectly execute not only Schermoly’s intricate dance moves, but captivating fight scenes created by Nastassja Norwood.

Dayana Hardy Acuña as Juliet.

Charles Dashwood was also wonderful as the ignored Paris who never stood a chance with Juliet, and Nikki Blain made her mark as a feisty Rosaline. Jazmin Diaz de Leon Molina was comedic as Juliet’s nurse.

Schermoly’s choreography successfully walks a line between the traditional and the contemporary, the direction of the movement is often unexpected, sharp and fresh but still within the realm of the romanticism that the story provokes.

Glenda Garcia Gomez, Alexa Tuzil and Candice Adea as Harlots in Romeo & Juliet.

Romeo and Juliet is an epic work, it’s three acts long and as the story is known by practically everybody there are moments when it feels like it’s taking forever to move past some of the plot points. Like Mimi’s drawn-out death in La Boheme, Juliet takes her time is downing some poison. But this frustration is only because we know this story so well and have become used to fast moving stories of the modern era.

Romeo and Juliet is at His Majesty’s Theatre until the 14th of September. Tickets are on sale now.

Images by Bradbury Photography.