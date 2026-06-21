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Get the full ‘Dirty Dancing’ experience with a concert screening this November

Culture

Dirty Dancing In Concert is bringing a favourite 80s classic back for a special screening with a twist.

This live-to-film concert couples a digitally remastered version of the film with a live band and singers performing along to the iconic soundtrack.

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As the story of Baby and Johnny unfolds, played in the film by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, audiences are invited to sing and dance along with fellow fans.

Of course, fans can expect to hear renditions of Be My Baby, You Don’t Own Me and (I’ve Had) The Time of my Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

After the screening, the celebration will continue with an encore party so you can have the time of your life all over again.

Dirty Dancing In Concert is coming to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday, 14 November. For more, head to pcec.com.au

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On This Gay Day | Singer and actor Judy Garland died in 1969

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Judy Garland died in her London apartment on this day in 1969. She was aged just 47, but had already built a massive career...
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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