Graeme Watson
Get your first look at ‘Wicked: For Good’

Culture

This November the second half of the screen adaptation of the musical Wicked arrives in cinemas.

The trailer for the film Wicked: For Good has just arrived and it gives us the first look at the conclusion of the story of Glinda and Elphaba.

Director John M. Chu decided the story of the musical was too big for a single film and split the Broadway smash across two films. The entire project however was just a single shoot.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the performances Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

The first film was a box office smash bringing in US$755 million, while getting Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. It now holds the record as the high grossing musical adaptation to date.

The second film roughly covers the same action as the second act of the stage musical, and it’s expected to include much-loved songs including For Good, As Long As You Are Mine, and No Good Deed.

See Wicked: For Good in cinema s from 21st November.

