Go see documentary ‘A Worm in the Heart’ this weekend

Award winning LGBTQ+ documentary A Worm in the Heart is screening this weekend at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

The film was the Best Documentary category at the prestigious OUTshine Film Festival.

Paul Rice and Liam Jackson Montgomery travel across Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railway, stopping at six cities along the way to meet and interview members of the LGBTQ+ communities.

“This film shows incredibly courageous people in the face of persecution. There were scenes of attempted pride festivals that ended in brutal violence. Shockingly, they’re similar to scenes we’ve seen recently in America. In Moscow, they interviewed a group of transgendered women, many of whom attempted suicide or were thrown in psychiatric hospitals.” – Equal Eyes

Through these deeply personal conversations, the film offers an insight into these diverse communities, with powerful personal accounts from both activists and non-activists. Exploring what it means to be queer in Russia, A Worm in the Heart makes for powerful viewing.

In a recent online discussion about the film the director Paul Rice said making the film had allowed the team to meet some true heroes.

“Russia is the midst of huge turmoil right now and there are some true heroes there that are pushing for civil rights for LGBT people in Russia.” Rice said highlighting the work of activists Andrey Demedetskiy and Yael Demedetskaya who appear in the work.

Prior to the feature screening there will also be a presentation of the locally made short film A Safe Space For All.

OUTinPerth is sponsoring a screening of the film at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival this weekend. Tickets are on sale now for screenings on Saturday and Sunday.

