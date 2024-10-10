Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

Black Swan State Theatre Company’s final production for the year is the play that shot celebrated WA writer Kate Mulvany to national prominence.

The Seed is Kate’s semi-autobiographical work, that follows three family members as they find new beginnings amongst the rubble of old wars.

Since authoring The Seed Mulvany has gone on to become one of Australia’s most celebrated playwrights and television writers, while also being an in-demand actor.

Her plays include adaptations of The Harp in the South, Playing Beatie Bow, Jasper Jones, Mary Stuart and Masquerade. Her original work includes The Mares, The Rasputin Affair, The Danger Age, The Web, the musical Somewhere (music by Tim Minchin), the oratorio Towards First Light (composition by Iain Grandage).

Rose Maloney, a writer ready to pen her family’s is travelling to Nottingham in the UK with her father, Danny, a Vietnam veteran, who is still managing the effects of war. They are visiting Danny’s father, Brian, an IRA soldier. It is their collective birthday.

Over the course of a tumultuous evening, Rose confronts her family’s past and wrestles with her place within their legacy, and the repercussions of war.

Perth audiences may recall Kate’s portrayal of Rose in 2009 at the Playhouse. In 2024, the role has been entrusted to her younger sister, Tegan, under the direction of Matt Edgerton.

Black Swan welcomes back Steve Turner (When the Rain Stops Falling, The Crucible), in the role of Danny, and Black Swan stalwart Geoff Kelso (The Pool, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Assassins) as Brian.

Brimming with comedy and tension, The Seed digs deep into the depths of heritage and resilience, offering Perth audiences a compelling exploration of familial bonds and the enduring impact of war.

Tickets to The Seed are on sale now.