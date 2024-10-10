Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

Culture

Black Swan State Theatre Company’s final production for the year is the play that shot celebrated WA writer Kate Mulvany to national prominence.

The Seed is Kate’s semi-autobiographical work, that follows three family members as they find new beginnings amongst the rubble of old wars.

- Advertisement -

Since authoring The Seed Mulvany has gone on to become one of Australia’s most celebrated playwrights and television writers, while also being an in-demand actor.

Her plays include adaptations of The Harp in the South, Playing Beatie Bow, Jasper Jones, Mary Stuart and Masquerade. Her original work includes The Mares, The Rasputin Affair, The Danger Age, The Web, the musical Somewhere (music by Tim Minchin), the oratorio Towards First Light (composition by Iain Grandage).

Rose Maloney, a writer ready to pen her family’s is travelling to Nottingham in the UK with her father, Danny, a Vietnam veteran, who is still managing the effects of war. They are visiting Danny’s father, Brian, an IRA soldier. It is their collective birthday.

Over the course of a tumultuous evening, Rose confronts her family’s past and wrestles with her place within their legacy, and the repercussions of war.

Perth audiences may recall Kate’s portrayal of Rose in 2009 at the Playhouse. In 2024, the role has been entrusted to her younger sister, Tegan, under the direction of Matt Edgerton.

Black Swan welcomes back Steve Turner (When the Rain Stops Falling, The Crucible), in the role of Danny, and Black Swan stalwart Geoff Kelso (The Pool, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Assassins) as Brian.

Brimming with comedy and tension, The Seed digs deep into the depths of heritage and resilience, offering Perth audiences a compelling exploration of familial bonds and the enduring impact of war.

Tickets to The Seed are on sale now.

Latest

News

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
This year, the Art Gallery of WA's ART BALL will be part of PrideFEST celebrations.
Culture

Bibliophile | Hidden truths are revealed in ‘The Fog’

0
Kate is accepted into a ten-day therapeutic writers’ retreat, but things quickly get intense as she delves into the past.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
This year, the Art Gallery of WA's ART BALL will be part of PrideFEST celebrations.
Culture

Bibliophile | Hidden truths are revealed in ‘The Fog’

0
Kate is accepted into a ten-day therapeutic writers’ retreat, but things quickly get intense as she delves into the past.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor and director Amanda Bearse came out

0
Long before Ellen came out, Amanda Bearse took a stand.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

OUTinPerth -
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Read more

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

Graeme Watson -
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Read more

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

Leigh Andrew Hill -
This year, the Art Gallery of WA's ART BALL will be part of PrideFEST celebrations.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture