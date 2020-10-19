Graeme Watson appears on 3CR talking about OUTinPerth’s coverage

OUTinPerth’s Managing editor Graeme Watson appeared on Melbourne radio station 3CR’s long running LGBTI program In Ya Face, discussing some of the exclusive stories OUTinPerth has recently published.

In recent weeks OUTinPerth has revealed the cessation of funding to the Inclusive Education WA program, as well as claims from religious leader Margaret Court that she never made any comments about transgender children and “the devil” – despite their being audio recordings on her making the statements on several occasions.

Also on the program April Holcombe from Community Action For Rainbow Rights spoke about their protest in Sydney against One Nation’s Education Bill. Ghassan Kassisieh from Equality Australia discussed their campaign to abolish the Gay Panic Defence in South Australia.

In Ya Face is hosted by James McKenzie and airs every Friday from 4:00pm to 5:00pm AEST.

Take a listen to the broadcast.

OIP Staff

