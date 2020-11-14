Graeme Watson discussed the Basil Zempilas story on RTRFM

Behind the Scenes

OUTinPerth’s Managing Editor Graeme Watson appeared on RTRFM on 2nd November and discussed the website’s recent story on Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Since OUTinPerth broke the story about the new Lord Mayor’s comments about gender the story has been picked up by newspapers, websites and television stations around the country, as well as overseas media outlets.

On October 29th, the day after the story was first published, Graeme was invited on to 6PR’s Breakfast Show which is hosted by the Lord Mayor and his longtime radio partner Steve Mills.

Graeme spoke about his own journey is learning more about the lives of people who are transgender, and what he’d learned from speaking to people, and covering major medical conferences as a journalist.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.