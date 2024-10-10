Graham Norton adds extra shows

News that British talk show host Graham Norton is touring Australia has been so well received he’s added an extra show in each city of his itinerary.

Adelaide audiences can catch Norton at an extra matinee performance on Sunday 9th March. While an extra Perth show has been added on Monday 10th ahead of his already announced Tuesday performance at the Riverside Theatre.

Brisbane gets an extra show on Thursday 13th March, Melbournians can head along to Hamer Hall on Sunday 16th March for an additional matinee, and Norton will now fill two nights at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 19th of March and the previously announced show the following day.

The show will see Norton share his favourite laugh out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars, while audience members can also ask the star about his long career in radio, television and as an author.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11 am (local time) on Friday 11 October. Visit tegdainty.com for more.